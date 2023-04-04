"Count the days till SummerSlam" - Cody Rhodes' savage beatdown on WWE RAW has fans calling major AEW star for help

In the latest edition of WWE RAW, fans were shocked as Brock Lesnar attacked Cody Rhodes, leaving him defenseless in the ring. The unexpected incident has led to many fans calling for Cody's brother, AEW star Dustin Rhodes's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Lesnar, who was supposed to be Rhodes' tag team partner to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, turned on Cody and brutally attacked him with steel steps and chairs, delivering several F5s. This has led to fans expressing disappointment and anger towards Lesnar's actions.

Many fans have taken to social media to express their desire for Dustin Rhodes to return to WWE and help his brother in his time of need. With the veteran having a history with the company as Goldust, it would be interesting to see if he could make a surprise return to help Cody exact revenge on The Beast Incarnate.

Check out the reactions below:

Swixx @SwixxWins @dustinrhodes that guy dont need a tagteam partner nor a friend, he needs his older brother 🥸 @dustinrhodes that guy dont need a tagteam partner nor a friend, he needs his older brother 🥸

While it remains to be seen if Dustin Rhodes returns to WWE, fans are hoping that Cody can get help from his brother.

Former WWE Superstar Dustin Rhodes provided an update on his AEW contract

Dustin Rhodes, a veteran wrestler who has been in the business for 34 years, has disclosed the length of his current contract with AEW.

In an interview with the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, he revealed the duration of his current deal with the company, providing fans with an idea of how long he will be around.

"I still have a year under contract, a little less than a year, and I'm gonna try to do the best I can and entertain as much as I can because I still love it and am pretty passionate about it, but it is a young man's game, as everyone finds out," Rhodes said.

Despite having a limited wrestling schedule due to injuries, Dustin Rhodes has expressed his commitment to entertaining his fans until the end of his career.

He competed in five matches in 2022, winning just one. Rhodes has wrestled with almost every major wrestling company, and he intends to continue to make a significant impact in AEW.

Do you want to see Dustin Rhodes return to the Stamford-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes