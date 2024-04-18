"Cringelord," "Her Best Promo of the Year" - Fans split over Mercedes Mone's mic work after latest attempt

Mercedes Mone cut another promo on AEW Dynamite this week. However, the internet was left divided over the former WWE star's mic work.

Last week on the Wednesday Night show, The CEO was attacked by an unknown assailant during her backstage interview. This week on Dynamite, she addressed the attack and stated that she knew it was Julia Hart who assaulted her in the dark.

The former champion added that it could have also been someone pretending to be Hart. The CEO then warned the entire women's locker room, asserting that ''there was a price to pay'' for messing with Mercedes Mone.

Following her promo, AEW fans took to their X/Twitter to share their views, and the reactions were mixed.

A section of fans loved Mercedes Mone's promo and lauded her mic skills.

''Mercedes never misses with making a statement,'' wrote a fan.

''Much better. A lot better than previous promos! Love it!'' wrote one fan.

A part of the wrestling universe didn't like the former Sasha Banks' promo and insinuated that she needed to improve her mic skills.

''Just god awful, lol!'' wrote one X user.

''Her promos are so bad, omg!'' claimed a critic.

It will be interesting to see how the former women's world champion deals with the unknown attacker in the coming weeks.

Eric Bischoff had some harsh words to say about Mercedes Mone's AEW run

During a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on Mercedes Mone's run in AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer compared Mone's current stint with Saraya's and claimed The CEO would receive the same fate as her fellow former WWE star.

"At this point, it doesn't matter. They can do anything they want to do with her [Mercedes Mone], and it's not going to matter. It's over; they blew it. She's just going to be [like Saraya]. 'Oh that was gonna be a big thing; Oh the women's division, this is gonna be the (...) Oh, this is it, a game changer!' Really? What have we seen so far? Absolutely nothing. Two months from now, you'll be looking at the same scenario for Mercedes," Bischoff said.

The former WWE Superstar arrived in AEW on March 13 last month on Dynamite: Big Business but hasn't stepped inside the ring yet. Mone is scheduled to challenge the TBS Champion (Julia Hart or Willow Nightingale) at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas in May.

