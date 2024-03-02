Current AEW star claims talents treated him differently after he was seen hugging Kevin Owens at a WWE Tryout

Former WWE Champion Kevin Owens has earned immense respect from fellow wrestlers during his career in the Stamford-based promotion, something a current AEW star experienced at WWE Tryout.

Some of the biggest names in the world of wrestling have given their best at WWE Tryout at some point in their career. And down the line, they decide to talk about that experience, which makes for interesting reading for a wrestling fan.

One wrestler who decided to do just that is AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston. In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Kingston spoke about his experience at WWE Tryout.

"A lot of people didn't know who I was, and I understand. I don't take myself too seriously anyway. So, it's like, 'Yeah, I get it'. But as soon as they saw me, say hello to Kevin Owens, and he gave me a hug, and a couple of other people that were there. Next, you know, the next day, everybody is my friend. And I am, 'Yep, here we go. The wrestling business, folks, here it is. Oh, now you know who I am. Oh, now you want to be cool with me. I see you. I know you are. I am checking names.' You know what I mean,'' said Kingston. [37:30 - 38:33]

Check out the video below:

Fans go berserk thinking about Kevin Owens and Randy Orton's tag team name

Kevin Owen is having a mighty good time in WWE currently. The babyface aligned with Randy Orton, and the two might soon be in a full-blown feud with Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

After Owens came to the aid of The Viper on the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, there's now talk about the name of their potential tag team, with both having the letter 'KO' in their character.

Expand Tweet

It would be fascinating to see if Owens and Orton join forces in the upcoming weeks.

What do you think about the probable tag team of Kevin Owens and Randy Orton? Share your views in the comments section below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE