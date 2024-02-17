"Dad, I DID IT" - Tony Khan announcing a historic AEW signing gets an emotional reaction

Tony Khan recently announced a historic signing in AEW. The announcement made the said star a little emotional on social media. The star in question here is Queen Aminata.

The 5 foot 9 inches star has been in AEW since 2021 without a full-time contract. This week on Rampage she ended her losing streak and won a match against Anna Jay. Following the match Khan congratulated her and disclosed on X that she is officially a part of the roster.

An emotional Aminata expressed her excitement about being All Elite and claimed she is the first-ever African-born female wrestler to sign to a major wrestling promotion.

"Dad, I DID IT Your 'One and Only' Queen Aminata is the FIRST EVER born African Woman Wrestler to sign to a Major Wrestling Promotion," Aminata tweeted.

Expand Tweet

The fans were very happy to hear the announcement and praised the African-born star for her hard work. They also hoped that Khan would do justice to her talents and book her wisely on the shows going forward.

Tony Khan shuts down an absurd allegation

AEW celebrated its 200th episode of AEW Dynamite on August 2, 2023. During the ending segment of the show, the entire roster came out to the titantron to acknowledge the AEW President and thank him. The graphic on the big screen even displayed 'Thank You, Tony Khan.'

Sharing a picture from the episode segment, a fan on X recently accused the AEW CEO of self-promoting himself. The fans also compared AEW to WWE and stated that WWE always thanked their fans and made them feel special.

Expand Tweet

The comment caught Khan’s attention, and he shut down the allegation by clarifying that he didn’t plan any of that and that it was a surprise from his employees. He added that it was a nice gift, and he appreciated it very much.

What do you think about the fan's accusation and Tony Khan's response? Tell us in the comments below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE