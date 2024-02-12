"Damn it feels good to be Elite" - Fans react to Triple H reportedly failing to bring in top free agent to WWE

Triple H has reportedly failed to bring a top free agent to WWE. The star in question here is none other than Japanese legend Kazuchika Okada, and reports claim that he is headed to AEW.

Okada became a free agent in February. The last time fans saw him wrestle was NJPW The New Beginning 2024 In Osaka, where he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in a singles match.

After he’s completely done with his old promotion, reports state that he is coming to AEW. A report from Fightful recently claimed that Okada is AEW-bound and will soon make his debut.

It was also reported that Okada was in talks with WWE but didn’t ink a deal with the sports entertainment giant. With Okada’s future almost certain, fans have expressed their thoughts on what they feel about Triple H losing the talented Japanese legend to AEW. Some fans are happy that Okada is moving to Tony Khan’s promotion.

Many fans also claim that losing Okada to AEW will have no significant effect on WWE’s profit. The WWE Universe believes that WWE and Triple H already have a strong roster that has been bringing tons of viewership.

Triple H has reportedly also lost Mercedes Mone to AEW

Okada is not the only talent Triple H lost to AEW. Mercedes Mone is also rumored to make her debut in Tony Khan's promotion next month. She suffered an ankle injury at NJPW resurgence and has been out of action ever since. However, she is reportedly on the verge of a wrestling comeback.

Recently, AEW hinted that Mone will make her debut in March on AEW Dynamite: Big Business. The event will take place in TD Garden in Boston. The graphic for the show displayed Boston written as Bo$$ton, which has led many fans to believe that she will make her debut on the show.

Are you excited to see Mercedes Mone in AEW? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

