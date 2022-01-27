Danhausen breaks silence after AEW signing

Danhausen finally broke his silence after making a surprising debut on the Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite this week.

It was evident that there would be multiple interferences during the Lights Out match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy last night. However, no one thought an indie sensation, Danhausen, would be playing a cameo role in the bout.

The 31-year-old star emerged from beneath the ring when Cole tried to pull out a chair. Danhausen's presence distracted the former NXT Champion, which allowed Cassidy to gain the advantage in the match.

Soon after his brief appearance, Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce the face-painted star as AEW's newest acquisition. The latter has now responded to the news of his signing, tweeting:

"Very Elite, Very Evil," wrote Danhausen.

AEW fans went into a frenzy after seeing Danhausen confront the former WWE Superstar. Since his presence was short-lived, it didn't distract Cole much longer.

However, Cassidy pinned Cole after sending him through the stage, ending The Panama City Playboy's nine-match winning streak in singles competition.

Danhausen could provide a lot of interesting storylines on AEW programming

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Is aew beach fighting live tonight on the TBS station at 8pm EST ? #BeachBreak Is aew beach fighting live tonight on the TBS station at 8pm EST ? #BeachBreak https://t.co/XIsWS8JXLF

Danhausen may not be as technically sound as the other wrestlers on Tony Khan's roster, but his larger-than-life personality makes him a unique entity in the wrestling business.

There's no doubt he has put a lot of creativity into facilitating his character, as he became one of the most entertaining professional wrestling acts during the pandemic.

Danhausen can make full use of creative freedom in All Elite Wrestling and provide some captivating feuds with the likes of Adam Cole, who must be fuming with rage after seeing him in the main event of Dynamite.

Do you think Danhausen is a welcome addition to Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

