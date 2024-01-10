Dax Harwood, Amanda Huber, and more react as Tony Khan goes on a heated rant after recent dig

Kip Sabian, Dustin Rhodes, Dax Hardwood, and many more reacted to Tony Khan taking a shot at Jinder Mahal.

The AEW President recently talked about how no one was questioning Jinder Mahal getting a title opportunity out of nowhere but criticized Hook for the same.

"A double standard: @730hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage. Jinder has literally lost every single match he's in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage. #AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS," wrote Khan.

There were many reactions to Khan's post, with some showing support for his stance, while others were critical of his actions and stating he should know better than the average fan.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Vince Russo reacts to recent comments made by Tony Khan

The AEW head honcho was recently asked about the ratings of the Jacksonville-based promotion going down in 2023. He then replied saying that WWE's RAW also had a decline in ratings.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about the latter not taking credibility for losing viewers.

"There was actually a headline today of Tony Khan talking about the AEW ratings being down for 2023. And he's talking about well, 'AEW was down 10% but RAW was down 8%. So we were only down two more percent than RAW,' and then he talks about, 'And other television shows were down.' Bro, you were down, like [that's] all that matters, why are you saying these things? Your television ratings were down 8%... there's no way to spin that, bro," Russo said.

He added :

"So why in God's name would you be comparing yourself to the WWE and all the other television shows? I couldn't give a cr*p bro, if this were a good show, the ratings wouldn't be down. [...] Bro, you're still down and that's not a win, that's like Yankees are playing a last place team, and 'oh well, we only lost by one run, we could've lost by 10.' Bro, you still freaking lost, this guy is out of his mind with the things that he does and says bro," Vince continued.

Fans will have to wait to see what unfolds next as Tony Khan has a star-stacked card lined up for the upcoming Dynamite show.

