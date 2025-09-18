  • home icon
  Dax Harwood suddenly namedrops several WWE stars at AEW September to Remember 2025



By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 18, 2025 01:53 GMT
Dax Harwood is one-half of FTR [Photo: AEW Official Website]


Dax Harwood has just given a shout-out to several WWE Tag Teams tonight on AEW September to Remember. They went as far as name-dropping every one of them during their promo.

FTR has cemented itself as one of the greatest tag teams of all time. They have won championship gold over the world, and have shared the ring with some of the greatest duos in the industry.

Earlier tonight, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler came out for a final face-to-face encounter with Adam Copeland and Christian Cage ahead of their match at AEW All Out this weekend in Toronto. The former wished to remind everyone of how good they were, as they briefly looked back at all the impressive tag teams they had faced in their career.

Dax named the likes of Enzo & Cass, American Alpha, and DIY as some of the great tag teams they have faced over the past decade. They also mentioned several major duos within AEW, such as the Young Bucks, Bullet Club Gold, The Outrunners, and their great trilogy with the Briscoes a few years ago.

This comes at an interesting time, as last night, NXT held their Homecoming show with several key figures on the Black and Gold brand making an appearance. FTR can be said to be a part of this as well, when they were known as The Revival. Their feuds with some of the best of NXT will always be a major part of the brand's history.

They will get to add to their list of accolades with this match against Cope and Christian this weekend. This would have been a dream match under better circumstances, but both of these duos have been at each other's throats. It remains to be seen which of them will come out on top.

Enzo Curabo

Edited by Enzo Curabo
