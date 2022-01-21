"They are probably not in that spot without him" – DDP credits 15-year veteran for MJF and Britt Baker's AEW success (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page recently lavished praise on TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, crediting him for the success of homegrown AEW stars like MJF and Britt Baker.

Since joining AEW in 2019 as one of its most experienced performers, Cody has groomed many youngsters. In his wrestling school, The Nightmare Factory, he trains many up-and-coming performers with his brother Dustin Rhodes.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, DDP lauded Cody's consistent efforts to not only improve his work but also of others in AEW. The former WCW Champion pointed out that the star trusted himself despite being booed by fans and hasn't turned heel.

DDP further stated that stars like Baker and MJF wouldn't be in their current spots without the TNT champ's efforts. He feels that just like his father Dusty Rhodes, Cody also believes in helping others achieve success in the wrestling business:

"When people wanted him to turn heel and him (Cody Rhodes) being true to himself, like who is, the confidence that he knows because he knows he puts the work in, not just for himself but for Britt Baker and for MJF. They are probably not in that spot without him helping them, pushing them. It's not just about Cody Rhodes. It's like his dad, Dusty Rhodes. He helps everybody. Did he help himself? Hell yeah, because he had more personality than 90% of the boys," DDP said.

MJF and Britt Baker are arguably two of AEW's biggest success stories

Looking back at 2019, when All Elite Wrestling first came into existence, not many were aware of MJF or the current Women's Champion Britt Baker.

However, in just over two years, The Salt of the Earth and The Doctor have become two of the biggest stars in AEW and all of wrestling. MJF and Baker have gone from strength to strength over the last two years, not just because AEW pushed them but also because of their abilities.

One has to see their current position to understand how far they have come. While Baker has been the Women's Champion for more than six months now, MJF is currently embroiled in one of wrestling's biggest feuds against CM Punk.

