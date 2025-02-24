Death Riders member reveals scrapped feud for MMA crossover in WWE

A Death Riders member who was formerly in WWE has revealed how they were so close to being involved in an MMA crossover feud. That feud would have made a lot of people tune in for the show.

The heel faction in AEW has a lot of former WWE members including Jon Moxley, PAC, and Claudio Castagnoli, but one that has taken the Jacksonville-based promotion by storm is none other than Marina Shafir. Shafir, who is a former MMA fighter, was in a team known as MMA Horsewomen that consisted of her, Ronda Rousey, Jessamyn Duke, and Shayna Baszler.

On the other side, the WWE Four Horsewomen comprised Mercedes Mone, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and Becky Lynch. On a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Shafir revealed how close they were to having the crossover match.

"Not very far. We really wanted to do the Four Horsewomen of MMA vs. the Four Horsewomen of wrestling. I’d be very interested in hearing what their perspective is on this. I know what mine was. I just came in to do my job and thinking that was the goal. Me, Shayna, and Jessamyn were a unit on NXT for a while, but we weren’t hitting a mark, me and Jessamyn weren’t hitting a mark as a tag team, and I knew that."

She continued further:

"I feel like we needed a specific direction or maybe we just didn’t understand the job. It just kind of fizzled out and Shayna was the top one because she rightfully should have been the top one. She had been doing indies and Josh [Barnett] had been mentoring her and preparing her for all of these situations." [H/T - Fightful]

Marina Shafir reveals WWE CCO Triple H factor in the decision

In the same interview, Marina Shafir pointed out that the crossover match did not happen because it did not take place like how WWE CCO Triple H would have liked.

“It just didn’t happen, like I feel Hunter would have liked it to happen. Things that haven’t happened yet are still a possibility. In retrospect, reflecting on that, if all of us could have just gotten out of our own a**holes.”

It would have been great to see the two teams duke it out in a match. It could yet happen one day.

