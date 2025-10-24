  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Death Riders member sends a message to Jon Moxley after he loses I Quit match at AEW WrestleDream

Death Riders member sends a message to Jon Moxley after he loses I Quit match at AEW WrestleDream

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 24, 2025 14:57 GMT
Death Riders
Death Riders [Image via Marina Shafir's Instagram]

Jon Moxley suffered a huge loss against Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream last weekend in their epic 'I-Quit' match. That defeat has visibly shattered Mox's confidence, and he seems to be looking to get his momentum back. Amid these tough times, a Death Riders member recently sent a message to The Purveyor of Violence that caught the attention of many fans.

Ad

Marina Shafir recently said that she believes Moxley will get back to his self even after this huge defeat soon. In a video shared by All Elite Wrestling, Moxley acknowledged that the 'I-Quit' match gave Allin an advantage. However, he added that Death Riders are looking to get back to their feet yet again to conquer AEW once again in the coming weeks.

Shafir reshared the same post on her X with a positive message for the former AEW Women's World Champion. The Death Riders' member wrote that she knows how strong Moxley is and expressed full support for Mox's comeback after this major loss.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We all know and believe in who you are #DeathRiders" she wrote

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out her X post below:

Ad

Tony Khan says Jon Moxley is one of the most important stars in AEW

Jon Moxley has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2019. In this epic run in the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Purveyor of Violence has won multiple AEW World Titles, marking his name as a top star of the company. Recently, Tony Khan shared some words on the presence of the former WWE star in AEW.

Ad

Speaking on 3NT Wrestling, Khan stated that while Mox has been a top figure in AEW storylines, he has an even more important presence in AEW backstage. The AEW President revealed that the Death Riders' leader has a huge respect in the AEW locker room as well.

“Jon Moxley, since day one, has been one of the most important stars in AEW. But backstage, Jon Moxley’s also — as you’ve correctly assessed — one of the most important people backstage in AEW. Everybody in AEW has so much respect for Jon Moxley." said Khan [H/T: SEScoops]

In fact, Mox's current rival, Darby Allin, said similar kinds of statements about the former AEW World Champion. With that said, it will be interesting to see what is in store for Mox's future in All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications