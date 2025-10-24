Death Riders member sends a message to Jon Moxley after he loses I Quit match at AEW WrestleDream

Jon Moxley suffered a huge loss against Darby Allin at AEW WrestleDream last weekend in their epic 'I-Quit' match. That defeat has visibly shattered Mox's confidence, and he seems to be looking to get his momentum back. Amid these tough times, a Death Riders member recently sent a message to The Purveyor of Violence that caught the attention of many fans.Marina Shafir recently said that she believes Moxley will get back to his self even after this huge defeat soon. In a video shared by All Elite Wrestling, Moxley acknowledged that the 'I-Quit' match gave Allin an advantage. However, he added that Death Riders are looking to get back to their feet yet again to conquer AEW once again in the coming weeks.Shafir reshared the same post on her X with a positive message for the former AEW Women's World Champion. The Death Riders' member wrote that she knows how strong Moxley is and expressed full support for Mox's comeback after this major loss.&quot;We all know and believe in who you are #DeathRiders&quot; she wroteCheck out her X post below:Tony Khan says Jon Moxley is one of the most important stars in AEWJon Moxley has been signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2019. In this epic run in the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Purveyor of Violence has won multiple AEW World Titles, marking his name as a top star of the company. Recently, Tony Khan shared some words on the presence of the former WWE star in AEW.Speaking on 3NT Wrestling, Khan stated that while Mox has been a top figure in AEW storylines, he has an even more important presence in AEW backstage. The AEW President revealed that the Death Riders' leader has a huge respect in the AEW locker room as well.“Jon Moxley, since day one, has been one of the most important stars in AEW. But backstage, Jon Moxley’s also — as you’ve correctly assessed — one of the most important people backstage in AEW. Everybody in AEW has so much respect for Jon Moxley.&quot; said Khan [H/T: SEScoops]In fact, Mox's current rival, Darby Allin, said similar kinds of statements about the former AEW World Champion. With that said, it will be interesting to see what is in store for Mox's future in All Elite Wrestling.