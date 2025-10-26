Death Riders member survives a scare in first-time-ever match on AEW Collision

A member of the Death Riders faction competed in a first-time ever match on the latest episode of AEW Collision. The star survived a scare with the help of his stablmates as well.On the most recent episode of AEW Collision, the Death Riders member, PAC was slated for a singles match against the Japanese wrestling veteran, Tomohiro Ishii. It was the first time that PAC squared off against Ishii in a singles encounter. It turned out to be a hard-hitting bout between the two amazing wrestlers.The Death Riders tried to get involved throughout the match and distract Ishii. Nonetheless, Tomohiro Ishii was going strong and looking to secure the win before PAC survived the scare and eventually got the win.PAC recently made his return from injury after months and has already competed in a total of three matches, including the match on Collision.AEW star declared the Death Riders member as one of the best in the worldThe AEW star, Wheeler Yuta deemed his Death Riders stablemate, PAC as one of the best wrestlers in the World. Speaking on Something for Everybody earlier this year, Wheeler Yuta declared the following:&quot;This one is going to sound weird because I think people know he is really good, but I think PAC might be the best wrestler in the world. He might be, and I don't think he gets the credit that he deserves. He is such a perfectionist with his wrestling and is very critical of his work. This might be me and how much he undervalues himself, I don't know if fans do it as much as he does. I think he's probably one of the best wrestlers in the world. There is no way around that. I don't think people give him that level of credit and they should.&quot;PAC continues to give great in-ring performances and only time will tell what's next for him.