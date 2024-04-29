"Debut at Summerslam," "He’s just ready to finish up" - Fans react after a major update on top AEW star surfaces

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) recently encountered another setback on his road to recovery. The talented wrestler has been absent from AEW TV since the Worlds End pay-per-view last year, which saw him drop his world title to Samoa Joe and get attacked by the Adam Cole-led The Undisputed Kingdom.

The AEW star went on a hiatus after losing his title to recover from a shoulder injury he sustained during his reign. MJF was originally slated to return to in-ring action last month, but recent developments regarding his injury delayed his comeback.

According to Jason Soloman of the Solomonster Sounds, the 28-year-old recently underwent surgery on his left shoulder, and there is no set timeline for his return to weekly shows.

A section of AEW fans responded to the update by stating that the Jacksonville-based promotion felt ''empty'' without Friedman.

However, a section of fans claimed that the former world champion would join forces with the Stamford-based promotion once his AEW contract expires. Some fans predicted his appearance at marquee Premium Live Events like SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and WrestleMania.

"He’s just ready to finish up aew so he can be at the next wrestleMania," the post conveyed.

"Maybe Survivor Series," one fan posted.

"Get well soon, MJF," one wished the former champion a speedy recovery.

It will be interesting to see if The Salt of The Earth links up with WWE in the future.

Former WWE Champion open to rekindle his feud with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam '24

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam is seemingly interested in rekindling his feud with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2024.

The 37th edition of SummerSlam will take place on August 3, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. Recently, a fan took to his X account and pitched an idea for RVD's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Van Dam wrestled his last match in WWE in 2014 against The Visionary. Hence, a fan suggested that the Hardcore legend could mark his return to the company by rekindling a decade-old feud at the latest installment of SummerSlam. The WWE Hall of Famer seemingly endorsed the idea by ''liking'' the comment.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins has also been out of action since WrestleMania XL, where he lost his World Heavyweight title to Drew McIntyre. The Architect recently underwent knee surgery and the timeline for his return has yet to be revealed.

