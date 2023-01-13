"DEFEATED JOHN CENA CLEAN" - Twitter clashes over the handling of former WWE Intercontinental Champion compared to rising AEW star

AEW stars are often compared to the WWE roster, even more so as the tribalism between fans of both promotions grows. Fans recently clashed on whether AEW has booked Konosuke Takeshita better than Shinsuke Nakamura, who once defeated John Cena.
Takeshita and Nakamura have very different wrestling styles, but in the case of both athletes, a USA-based promotion saw potential in a Japanese star. Conversely, the young star is only about two years into his run in the USA, while Shinsuke has been in the country for quite a few years now.
A handful of Twitter users seemed to harshly disagree with @ItsTomCustoms' opinion on Konosuke Takeshita’s portrayal in All Elite Wrestling and listed numerous accolades that Shinsuke achieved across his career with WWE.
Despite the support for Nakamura, many fans agreed with the assessment and recalled how unhappy they are with his portrayal in WWE as a whole.
Disco Inferno and All Elite Wrestling's Don Callis recently got into a brief Twitter spat after the WCW veteran took a major shot at Konosuke Takeshita. The veterans debated on whether or not English capabilities make or break international stars.
Despite both the fans' and Disco Inferno's opinions on Konosuke Takeshita, AEW is reportedly planning to push the star heavily
Before debuting in All Elite Wrestling back in 2021, Takeshita made quite a name for himself in Japan. Since being in the USA, he's already faced the likes of Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley. In turn, fans have been hoping that the star has a bright future in the promotion.
During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer cited how Konosuke's future in AEW seems a lot brighter.
“Takeshita, big push on the horizon someday soon. Probably not this week because Bryan Danielson has to win every match until February 8.” (H/T WrestleTalk)
At 27 years old, Takeshita is still likely to have many years ahead of him and could have numerous opportunities to capture any one of the plethora of championships in All Elite Wrestling.
