"DEFEATED JOHN CENA CLEAN" - Twitter clashes over the handling of former WWE Intercontinental Champion compared to rising AEW star

AEW stars are often compared to the WWE roster, even more so as the tribalism between fans of both promotions grows. Fans recently clashed on whether AEW has booked Konosuke Takeshita better than Shinsuke Nakamura, who once defeated John Cena.

Takeshita and Nakamura have very different wrestling styles, but in the case of both athletes, a USA-based promotion saw potential in a Japanese star. Conversely, the young star is only about two years into his run in the USA, while Shinsuke has been in the country for quite a few years now.

A handful of Twitter users seemed to harshly disagree with @ItsTomCustoms' opinion on Konosuke Takeshita’s portrayal in All Elite Wrestling and listed numerous accolades that Shinsuke achieved across his career with WWE.

Free Smoke @yomamahouce @ItsTomsCustoms One guy won The Royal Rumble. The guy has lost to Moxley, Lethal, Bryan, Hangman, Cesaro, and Eddie Kingston all while NEVER winning a match on television. But yeah you’re absolutely correct. @ItsTomsCustoms One guy won The Royal Rumble. The guy has lost to Moxley, Lethal, Bryan, Hangman, Cesaro, and Eddie Kingston all while NEVER winning a match on television. But yeah you’re absolutely correct.

The Rooster @ZeeRoosta @ItsTomsCustoms Not in any way shape or form. Nakamura won the Royal Rumble, is a former IC champ and had a World title match at Mania. @ItsTomsCustoms Not in any way shape or form. Nakamura won the Royal Rumble, is a former IC champ and had a World title match at Mania.

Lemmy @AceSteel4EVP @ItsTomsCustoms Dude has lost every single match he's had, excluding jobbers. I forgot that's enough to be AEW world champion material though, just look at The Acclaimed's match history. On top of that, TK books him to lose in his debut to a guy who has openly said he doesn't care about winning. @ItsTomsCustoms Dude has lost every single match he's had, excluding jobbers. I forgot that's enough to be AEW world champion material though, just look at The Acclaimed's match history. On top of that, TK books him to lose in his debut to a guy who has openly said he doesn't care about winning.

John Ravana @jedwin5jr @ItsTomsCustoms Ah yes…having him lose in several “bangers” is genuine AEW booking brilliance. 🙄 @ItsTomsCustoms Ah yes…having him lose in several “bangers” is genuine AEW booking brilliance. 🙄

reaper @SuplexCityBiach

-Royal Rumble Winner

-Challenger for WWE Championship at the Biggest Wrestling Show

-Multiple Time US and IC Champion

-Tag Team Champion @WrestIeCringe -DEFEATED JOHN CENA CLEAN-Royal Rumble Winner-Challenger for WWE Championship at the Biggest Wrestling Show-Multiple Time US and IC Champion-Tag Team Champion @WrestIeCringe -DEFEATED JOHN CENA CLEAN-Royal Rumble Winner-Challenger for WWE Championship at the Biggest Wrestling Show-Multiple Time US and IC Champion-Tag Team Champion

2Loud Sal 🤘🏽 @greatness7VS @ItsTomsCustoms

Let’s see where takeashita is in 5 years @JBaileyNFL Nak had one of the best “rookie” years of all timeLet’s see where takeashita is in 5 years @ItsTomsCustoms @JBaileyNFL Nak had one of the best “rookie” years of all time Let’s see where takeashita is in 5 years

Despite the support for Nakamura, many fans agreed with the assessment and recalled how unhappy they are with his portrayal in WWE as a whole.

Andrew Buckley @buckguy22 @ItsTomsCustoms I always forget that Nakamura won the Royal Rumble. Zero lasting effects of that. @ItsTomsCustoms I always forget that Nakamura won the Royal Rumble. Zero lasting effects of that.

𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖆𝖓 ? @CBs_Burner @ItsTomsCustoms Shinsuke in NXT felt otherworldly. When he went up to the main roster they really dropped the ball with him big time. I hope his match with Muta in Japan opened up some eyes in the fed about what this man can still do and how he can be properly perceived by audiences @ItsTomsCustoms Shinsuke in NXT felt otherworldly. When he went up to the main roster they really dropped the ball with him big time. I hope his match with Muta in Japan opened up some eyes in the fed about what this man can still do and how he can be properly perceived by audiences

Adotty D. Menace @FlagrantDotty @ItsTomsCustoms @Limesinfluencer Fair statement . Even with Triple H in charge, it’ll be a long time before Japanese stars view WWE as a destination again. @ItsTomsCustoms @Limesinfluencer Fair statement . Even with Triple H in charge, it’ll be a long time before Japanese stars view WWE as a destination again.

Call Me Coco @callmecoco80 @ItsTomsCustoms It’s a shame I love Nakamura. He was SO over when he was on NXT and got to the main roster. I’d love to see push for him. @ItsTomsCustoms It’s a shame I love Nakamura. He was SO over when he was on NXT and got to the main roster. I’d love to see push for him.

Disco Inferno and All Elite Wrestling's Don Callis recently got into a brief Twitter spat after the WCW veteran took a major shot at Konosuke Takeshita. The veterans debated on whether or not English capabilities make or break international stars.

Despite both the fans' and Disco Inferno's opinions on Konosuke Takeshita, AEW is reportedly planning to push the star heavily

Before debuting in All Elite Wrestling back in 2021, Takeshita made quite a name for himself in Japan. Since being in the USA, he's already faced the likes of Hangman Page, Bryan Danielson, and Jon Moxley. In turn, fans have been hoping that the star has a bright future in the promotion.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow My favorite AEW Konosuke Takeshita match. Him & Hangman Page went NEXT LEVEL - AEW Dynamite (05.18.2022) My favorite AEW Konosuke Takeshita match. Him & Hangman Page went NEXT LEVEL - AEW Dynamite (05.18.2022) https://t.co/ZKL9SnU6qg

During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer cited how Konosuke's future in AEW seems a lot brighter.

“Takeshita, big push on the horizon someday soon. Probably not this week because Bryan Danielson has to win every match until February 8.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

At 27 years old, Takeshita is still likely to have many years ahead of him and could have numerous opportunities to capture any one of the plethora of championships in All Elite Wrestling.

