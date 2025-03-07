"DEFINITELY SCREWING COPE AT REVOLUTION," "10000% turning heel" - AEW fans on edge as they brace for shocking betrayal

With AEW Revolution right around the corner, fans seem to have decided that a top star will betray Cope at the show. This will no doubt be one of the swerves of the year.

Cope will take on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Revolution, and the stakes could not be higher. With the Death Riders on the side of Jon Moxley, Cope has found an unlikely ally in Jay White.

The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star has been on the side of the WWE Hall of Famer during his feud with the Death Riders. He even cut a promo on Dynamite saying that he will be on the side of Cope at the show.

However, some fans have taken that message to a different meaning and are now predicting that he will turn heel on Cope.

It will be interesting to see what happens at the pay-per-view.

Matt Hardy wants Cope to win the AEW World Championship

It looks like Cope has Jay White on his side and another former WWE star Matt Hardy. The latter recently revealed that he would like it if his former rival defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

He was speaking on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast when he laid out his reasons. He said:

“It’s interesting for sure. Adam’s a guy who is a huge star and he has a huge following. He will bring a lot of his fans and fanbase to AEW, so I like the fact that he’s being used in the best way possible, I think building to a World Title match between him and Moxley is really good. I would not hate it at all if Adam wins the World Title, I think that could be a good thing.”

If that happens, Cope would definitely deserve it, and many fans would be happy about it.

