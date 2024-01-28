Deonna Purrazzo reacts to 16-time champion's surprising debut at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Former WWE Superstar Deonna Purrazzo, who is currently part of the AEW roster, seems to be super excited about her long-time friend's surprise appearance in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match as she shared a message for her.

The 16-time champion in question is Jordynne Grace. Jordynne has achieved championships and accolades all around the globe and is currently signed with TNA Wrestling. However, she surprised everyone by being one of the entrants in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Jordynne joined her fellow former TNA Wrestling star, Naomi, in the match as well. After an impressive showcase of strength, Grace was eliminated after lasting some minutes in the match, but it was all about the moment. Meanwhile, Jordynne's close friend, Deonna Purrazzo, also expressed her excitement.

Deonna is currently signed with AEW, but she took a moment to react to Grace's surprise entrance in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Purrazzo took to X/Twitter to share the following message:

"JORDYNNE F*****G GRACEEEEEEEEEEEEEE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Meanwhile, Deonna Purrazzo is currently involved in a feud with the AEW Women's World Champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm, and only time will tell where that story goes.

