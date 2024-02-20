Deonna Purrazzo shares an interesting post ahead of former WWE star’s reported contract expiry

A former WWE star is reported to become a free agent in the wrestling market soon, and the said star is Deonna Purrazzo’s husband, Steve Maclin. The AEW star shared an interesting post after the reports of her husband’s contract expiry broke out on social media.

Maclin is currently signed to TNA/IMPACT Wrestling. He joined the promotion back in 2021 and quickly rose to stardom. He even held the IMPACT World Championship for 54 days. The star is famous for his tenure in WWE under the ring name Steve Cutler.

According to a report from Fightful Select, his contract is set to expire in May this year. There has yet to be any news if he has negotiated a contract extension. Amidst the uncertainty of his future in TNA, The Virtuosa logged onto her x account to share an interesting photo of her husband drenched in blood.

Such bloody sights are common in AEW, and Purrazzo could be hinting at the same. Fans also seem to think that the star could be going to All Elite Wrestling, with one even asking him not to leave Jon Moxley a bloodied mess like in the picture. The timing of the photo is certainly interesting as it could hint at the future of the star.

Deonna Purrazzo’s threat to Toni Storm

When Deonna Purrazzo arrived at AEW, she went straight for the big prize, i.e., the AEW Women’s World Championship. She has been feuding with “Timeless” Toni Storm for a while now.

The two friends-turned-enemies will meet inside the ring at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 3, with the Women’s Championship on the line. That said, the two have been sending messages to each other in the build-up to their match next month.

Last week on Dynamite, The Virtuosa cut a promo and threatened to break Toni’s arm.

"I am gonna keep this short and sweet. Toni, I'm gonna break your arm, b**ch," she said.

Both women have known each other for years. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top and will walk out of the Revolution with gold on their shoulders.

