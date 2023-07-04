"Departs the company undefeated," "Perfect fit for Judgment Day" - Fans react after absent AEW star's reported exit

Fans on Twitter are buzzing with reactions to the news that AEW star Trench's contract has reportedly expired, bringing his time in the promotion to an end. This development has sparked a mixture of amusement and curiosity among fans.

Trench, also known as Granden Goetzman, made his debut on the December 21, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the Mogul Affiliates stable, which also featured Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux, accompanied by music mogul Rick Ross.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Goetzman has officially left AEW as his contract expired. Notably, Trench has been removed from the promotion's official roster page, further fueling speculation about his departure. It's worth mentioning that Trench never had the opportunity to wrestle a match on TV as a member of the Mogul Affiliates.

Fans on Twitter have reacted to this news with a touch of humor, highlighting the fact that Trench left the promotion without ever losing a match. Some have jokingly praised his "undefeated" status, while others are left wondering who exactly Trench is, reflecting the curiosity surrounding his brief tenure in the promotion.

Some even expect that he would be a good fit for Judgment Day in WWE. You can see some of these reactions below.

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 @WrestlingCovers He and Parker Boudreaux were a failed experiment from Tony Khan @WrestlingCovers He and Parker Boudreaux were a failed experiment from Tony Khan

As fans continue to discuss Trench's departure, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the wrestler.

AEW had no creative plans for Parker Boudreaux and Trench

Recent reports have shed some light on the absence of Parker Boudreaux and Trench from AEW. According to reports, the reason for their extended hiatus was initially attributed to undisclosed injuries.

However, a subsequent report in June revealed that their absence was not solely due to injuries but also because promotion had no immediate creative plans for them.

The lack of creative direction for Boudreaux and Trench raised questions about their future with the promotion. Trench's removal from the roster page and contract expiry indicate that he may not have had a long-term deal with the promotion.

It remains to be seen whether AEW will revisit its plans for these talented athletes or if they will explore other opportunities outside the company. Fans will undoubtedly be eager to see what the future holds for Boudreaux and Trench.

What are your thoughts on Trench leaving the Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes