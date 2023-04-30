"Did Rey Mysterio cut his hair again?" - Fans erupt after 2-time WWE Champion is spotted with a new look amid 7-month absence

Former WWE and AEW Champion CM Punk has been a very busy man as of late as he has rocked up at shows all over Chicago, but one thing has changed about the Straight Edge Superstar, his hair.

Punk hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling since the now infamous post-show media scrum following the All Out pay-per-view last November, where he was involved in a backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Since then, his AEW future has had a large question mark lingering over it.

During his time away from the company, Punk has been active on social media, and he's been providing commentary for the CFFC MMA promotion. The former WWE Superstar was recently spotted with a bald look.

Fans may not have spotted his new look due to the fact that Punk mainly wears a cap when he's out and about, but now that his shaved head has been revealed to the world, wrestling fans on social media have had their say.

The former WWE Champion famously sported a bald head during his heel run with the company in 2013. The most famous match of that run was his legendary bout agaisnt The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29.

CM Punk was recently backstage at WWE RAW

If you had said to someone in August 2021, when CM Punk made his AEW debut, that in less than two years, he would have almost left All Elite Wrestling and visited WWE, people might have laughed at you. However, that's exactly what happened on April 24.

Punk was spotted backstage at the Allstate Arena in his hometown of Chicago, where WWE was hosting that week's edition of Monday Night RAW, and it seems he got a lot done in the short time he was there.

The former AEW World Champion not only managed to speak to The Miz and squash their lengthy feud, but he also got to chat with Triple H. That was until he was ushered out of the building at the request of Vince McMahon.

Punk would later show up at the IMPACT Wrestling tapings that were taking place in Chicago too, where he cheered on Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi) as she made her in-ring debut for the company against former AEW star KiLynn King.

