"Dig what I'm saying?" - 37-year-old star sends an eerie message to Adam Copeland

AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) is currently feuding with his best friend Christain Cage. However, this wouldn't stop the veteran from taking on other challengers, as a 37-year-old star recently sent a message to The Rated R Superstar ahead of their match on next week's Collision.

On the recent edition of AEW Collision, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts introduced "The Righteous" (Vincent and Dutch) and revealed that they will now be a faction alongside Lance Archer, who took out Darby Allin after their match.

Darby Allin will look to exact some revenge as he will team up with Sting and Adam Copeland to take on The Righteous and Lance Archer in a six-man tag team match next week on Collision.

Vincent took to Twitter to share some interesting words for his upcoming opponents:

John Cena recalls his WWE Title Match against Adam Copeland

16-time WWE World Champion John Cena recently spoke about his TLC Match at Unforgiven pay-per-view back in 2006 against AEW's Adam Copeland.

On After the Bell, John Cena recalled the match against Edge and noted that everyone backstage knew he was going to get booed:

"Cena vs. Edge, Toronto. Yeah, Ladder match. They never played the audio back, and I think I even said it in; we did a doc about Adam, and they knew the audience was going to switch," said the 16-time WWE Champion. "We all did, everyone knows. And the feeling behind the curtain was don't break." [27:00 - 27:25]

John Cena knew wrestling in front of his family and friends would be special for Edge, and at the start of their match, Cena even told The Rated R Superstar not to worry about the crowd's reaction:

"As soon as we got out there, as soon as we got out," Cena continued, "you can see me circling at the very beginning of this. And I know they mic'd the ring, so it's somewhere. I'm telling Edge, 'F**king enjoy this. Do not let this go away. F**king drink this in.' [27:26 - 27:45]

