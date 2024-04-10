Disco Inferno confident current AEW star will join WWE someday 

Disco Inferno recently discussed former AEW World Champion MJF's future in pro wrestling and whether he will sign with WWE in the future.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been away from AEW TV since losing his World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023. It was also reported that his contract with the Tony Khan-led company had expired at the end of last year. Since then, there has been widespread speculation about the 28-year-old possibly jumping ship to WWE.

Friedman's prolonged absence from AEW has fueled the rumors even more over the past few months. Many fans want to see The Salt of the Earth join the Stamford-based promotion. It was evident when 'MJF' chants broke out during one of Triple H's interviews during WrestleMania XL weekend.

On Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno said he was confident that MJF belonged in WWE and could join the global juggernaut someday.

"It's like if he does go back to AEW, he would have to probably just like (...) watch RAW each week and see them doing massive business and just be going like (...) What (…) But maybe he will be there someday you know, but right now, perfect spot." [From 8:25 to 8:42]

Matt Morgan believes MJF needs to be in WWE

Disco Inferno is not the only veteran who wants to see MJF in WWE. Matt Morgan also expressed his desire to see the former AEW World Champion sign with the Stamford-based promotion.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan said MJF needed to join the global juggernaut soon, especially after witnessing the promo exchange between The Rock and Cody Rhodes on RAW after WrestleMania XL.

"My head would explode if that happened. There's no way he watched WrestleMania and wasn't like, 'F**k! I need to be there.' There's no way. He's a true wrestling fan at heart. He works his a** off. He needs to be there dude, and we see WWE will give you a legit opportunity to be yourself whatever you played somewhere else (…) I know he watched it, but I hope he had that thought that like, 'I need to get the f**k out of here.'"

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Rhodes and Rocky briefly exchanged their titles, teasing a one-on-one match in the future. Many fans felt the segment was awkward and expressed their views through their different chants.

