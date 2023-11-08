"Do you expect him to turn into Cody Rhodes overnight?" - Fans are optimistic about former AEW's star potential in WWE

As WWE continues to develop Lexis King's character (formerly known as Brian Pillman in AEW), fans have been vocal about his work in NXT.

After appearing in a few vignettes over the course of the last few weeks, which received a mixed response from fans, King has now begun to appear on TV. On the latest episode of NXT, he interrupted Carmelo Hayes and Trick William's heated promo exchange. He even dropped hints at him being the mystery attacker that took out Williams on the October 17th edition of the show.

Lexis King's appearance has yet again divided fans, with some appreciating his work while others believing he still has a long way to go. A Twitter user has come to the defense of King while taking potshots at the 30-year-old's previous employer, AEW. The post termed All Elite Wrestling as a second-rate promotion and highlighted how King did not get to learn anything during his time there. It even compared the young star to Cody Rhodes:

Konnan wants former AEW colleagues Brock Anderson and Lexis King to join forces in WWE.

On the latest episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan opened up about Brock Anderson's recent AEW exit. He believes if the youngster were to strike a deal with WWE, he could join forces with Lexis King to form a faction.

The wrestling legend also mentioned that he had met Anderson backstage in Tony Khan's promotion and believes that he was a bland performer.

"Bro, but the guy said he should team up with Pillman. That's not a bad idea. Maybe say, 'Hey, I don't need my last name anymore from here on now I'm Hoss or something.' And I'd definitely put him in a faction, give him experience, give him the rub. You know what I'm saying? And maybe put him with Pillman in a faction. I met him backstage, and bro a very nice guy, but mega, mega bland. I mean, he definitely is Mike Pence," said Konnan.

Though there have been no rumors of it yet, it's safe to say Brock Anderson could be another valuable addition to NXT's stacked roster of young talent.

Do you think Lexis King is faring better in NXT than he did in AEW? Let us know what you in the comments section below.

