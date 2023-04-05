"Dodged a bullet" - Fans react to the possibility of top free agent joining Tony Khan's AEW over WWE

After months of speculation about Jay White's future, PWInsider has come out with a new report suggesting that he may not be on his way to WWE after all.
The latest update details that The Switchblade was not mentioned at all within WWE over WrestleMania 39 weekend. Additionally, conversations PWInsider had with WWE officials and performers suggest that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion won't be joining the Stamford-based promotion.
With another curveball being thrown in the Jay White saga, it is unclear where the former Bullet Club leader will end up. Many fans seem to think that the PWInsider report is an indication that the New Zealander is on his way to AEW.
White has a history in Tony Khan's company and is expected to sign with a major American promotion soon. Perhaps The Catalyst could be on his way to Jacksonville to reunite with some of his old friends.
Jay White was rumored to debut on the WWE RAW of 'Mania
When news broke of Cody Rhodes requiring a mystery tag team partner for a clash with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the RAW after WrestleMania 39, many fans assumed this would be Jay White's debut.
However, the real surprise turned out to be Brock Lesnar, who subsequently turned on Cody Rhodes shortly before the main event bout was scheduled to take place.
Many fans also expected to see Matt Cardona appear on the show, and perhaps several NXT call-ups like Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez. Unfortunately, none of these ideas came to fruition, leaving many bitterly disappointed.
Although the RAW after WrestleMania has not felt like a prestigious event for some time now, even low expectations were still not met. Furthermore, if The Switchblade was going to debut in Triple H's regime, the Monday night after the company's biggest show of the year felt like the perfect time to do it.
