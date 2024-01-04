"Does this not get embarrassing for you guys?" - Fans lash out at AEW for recent announcement

AEW is entering 2024 with a new World Champion, a stacked roster, and several intriguing feuds and storylines. However, fan reactions to a tweet announcing a new addition to the roster of the video game AEW Fight Forever seem to be mixed at best.

In a recent post on X, the social media channel AEW Games revealed the debut of Women's World Champion Toni Storm in Fight Forever as part of the DLC titled The Storm is Coming. The Timeless One will be available as a playable character in the game on January 10 on a number of platforms, including Xbox, Playstation, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Despite the AEW Women's World Champion's immense popularity with live crowds, wrestling fans and video game enthusiasts have taken to X to voice their criticisms of the announcement. The game has received mixed reviews from players worldwide, in particular owing to the cost, bugs, lack of roster depth, and unrefined visual effects and designs, among other issues.

The introduction of Toni Storm to the game's roster has courted criticism for related reasons, with many pointing out that the announcement video showed a clip of Toni Storm's entrance to her original theme song. Confusingly, the character is presented with ring gear she used to wear while she was in the Outcasts stable with Saraya and Ruby Soho.

Fans expressed disappointment with the outdated character design, as well as the price points of the game.

Fans clearly expected better from the development team behind Fight Forever, and they were quick to voice their opinions on the announcement.

Tony Khan says top AEW talent has become one of his favorite characters

At the media call to promote the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, Tony Khan praised Toni Storm for her stellar work and stated that he was proud of the former WWE Superstar for being not only a fantastic wrestler but also one of his favorite characters in the company.

“I’m really very proud of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and, as I said, to have somebody that has become a great champion and is a great wrestler, but has also quickly become one of my personal favorite characters on television. It’s a true statistic that AEW fans have very desirable demographics in terms of being above the median TV viewer in terms of income, and often various demographics that are desirable to advertisers.”

Khan elaborated on the origin of Storm's character shift and praised her for developing the gimmick so masterfully.

“Timeless’ Toni Storm has built herself into an amazing character. I’ve loved working on it you know, it feels like a lifetime ago and it was honestly a really long time ago before—it was before I first started talking to Mariah [May] and it took a long time to get her visa done so this is many, many months ago. I first went to Toni Storm and talked to her about changing character and watching some films from the 50s and she sunk her teeth into it more than anybody’s ever sunk their teeth into something. Talk about a perfect fit for somebody and she has taken the ball and run with it unlike anyone I’ve ever seen. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm has been amazing.”

At World's End, Toni Storm defeated her challenger Riho to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

