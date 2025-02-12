It was recently reported that a former WWE star had joined Tony Khan-led promotions AEW and ROH. But a new potential update indicated that he hadn't signed with All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

A few weeks ago, Elijah (fka Elias) posted a video alongside AEW and ROH tag team The Righteous and hinted at an alliance with them. Later, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that he had inked a contract with Ring of Honor and fans would soon see him side alongside The Righteous on ROH and perhaps All Elite Wrestling too.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fighful recently challenged the report. He claimed that Elijah was neither signed to AEW nor ROH. However, TNA Wrestling had expressed interest in acquiring his services.

Trending

Fans on X/Twitter were disappointed when the update surfaced. They were hoping to see the former Elias on the Tony Khan-led company's roster.

"That’s a shame. He’d fit in well with The Righteous," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Wow, that hurt. They got us all excited for nothing. I blame "The Righteous"! Lol," another fan wrote

"He fits that group. Looking forward to seeing what he will do," a person commented.

Fans also mentioned the former 24/7 Champion's feud with Kevin Owens, where he played the character of his brother, Ezekiel.

"Wait, but what about Ezekiel? Does @FightOwensFight keep in touch with either?" read a tweet.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Elijah is open to working with prominent promotions

Elijah was last seen in WWE on RAW in 2023. Later that year, the Stamford-based promotion released him. In a virtual signing event with K&S WrestleFest, he expressed his desire to begin a new journey in a top wrestling company. The former Elias said he would gladly be part of AEW, TNA, or NJPW if they provided him with the opportunity.

"If AEW or TNA or Japan or something like that, if an opportunity comes up, maybe take it, see what they’ve got to say, but there’s no rush or anything like that,” he said.

The 37-year-old star has been performing on the independent circuit since his release from WWE. He recently participated in the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Title number one contendership tournament against Tommy Billington at Jericho Cruise 2025: Six On The Beach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback