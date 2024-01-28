"Doing this after beating Punk is so beast" - Fans react as Cody Rhodes pays tribute to AEW stars following 2024 Royal Rumble win

After winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second time in a row, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was seen paying tribute to certain AEW stars. Fans were touched that The American Nightmare still recognized some of the people he used to work with. The stars are none other than The Elite.

Although in kayfabe, The Elite is not on speaking terms anymore, The American Nightmare had worked with them on several occasions. Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks continue to stand as Executive Vice Presidents of the Jacksonville-based company that they helped create.

After his 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match win, Cody Rhodes climbed to the top rope and, while facing the WrestleMania 40 sign, brought out two "Too Sweet" hand signs and a gun hand sign, which were references to The Elite. The American Nightmare had previously done this with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks when they were in the same faction.

Expand Tweet

Fans noticed the tribute and were touched that Cody remembered his roots. Others noticed that he did this after beating CM Punk, someone who has had his share of confrontations with The Elite.

One fan even recalled how Cody had done the same gesture last year, as he was also the winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and how it was so nice that he always paid tribute to his past.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes sent a bold message after winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

After winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match for the second time in a row, Cody Rhodes addressed his victory during the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference.

The American Nightmare acknowledged the fans who have been with him from the beginning and thanked them for their support. He then made a bold claim that he was worthy of being the man to headline this era of wrestling.

"Those fans who have been with me from the beginning, and those fans who just jumped on, are completely vindicated by what just happened tonight. They are completely vindicated, and they are completely validated because they know something that I want to tell all of you. Here's the news, here's the headline, I am the guy. And I have been the guy. I am a three count or a submission away from being the quarterback of the greatest and most prosperous era in the history of sports entertainment," Cody Rhodes said. [15:48 -16:20]

Rhodes is now scheduled to face Roman Reigns once again at The Grandest Stage of Them All. WrestleMania 40 could end up being the time he finally finishes the story.

How do you feel about Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.