"Dom over Edge in ratings," "Next week could be a massacre" - Fans hilariously react as AEW Dynamite ratings plummet back to earth

In a surprising turn of events, WWE NXT emerged victorious in the weekly ratings battle against AEW Dynamite, sparking a frenzy of reactions amongst the fans on Twitter.

This Tuesday, NXT had an impressive rating of 857,000 viewers and a 0.22 P18-49 rating, marking its highest viewership since October 2020. The main event featured Dominik Mysterio clinching the North American Championship in a rematch against Trick Williams. The show also featured superstars like Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest.

On the other side, AEW Dynamite brought an average of 800,000 viewers and a notable 0.28 rating in the key P18-49 demographic. The show featured stars such as MJF, Chris Jericho, and Kenny Omega and witnessed the debut of Adam Copeland, fka Edge.

Fans on Twitter exploded with reactions to NXT's win in rating, with many calling Dominik Mysterio a draw. While some fans felt Edge was out of place. Some fans also said it will be a tough battle for AEW next week as they face off against NXT again on Tuesday.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether NXT can continue to beat Dynamite in the ratings.

AEW Dynamite is going head to head against WWE's NXT next week

Next Tuesday, October 10, will be a massive night for wrestling fans as AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT go head-to-head in a special edition called Dynamite: Title Tuesday.

Tony Khan has stacked the card for next week's show with several title matches. The show will feature the highly anticipated in-ring debut of Adam Copeland, who will square off against Luchasaurus. Saraya will defend her Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida.

While Jon Moxley would return to face Rey Fenix for the International title, Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland are set to face for the number one contender spot for Christian Cage's TNT Championship.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, NXT is offering a jam-packed card with Cody Rhodes making an appearance for a major announcement. Former Women's Champion Asuka will clash with Roxanne Perez.

John Cena will also debut on the show as he will be in the corner of Carmelo Hayes as he faces Bron Breakker, who has Paul Heyman in his corner.

Both shows have stacked the deck with star-studded cards, and it is going to be interesting to see which show comes out on top.

Are you excited about next week's edition of Dynamite and NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.