"Don’t play with my emotions" - Fans react to possibility of legend leaving AEW to return to WWE for a massive role

Fans have shared their reactions to a legendary wrestling personality possibly leaving AEW and returning to WWE for a major role.

According to recent reports by Aaron Varble of SEScoops, Kevin Patrick has been removed from the SmackDown commentary team. Patrick was supposedly being evaluated following the transfer of Michael Cole to RAW, and unfortunately, his performance failed to impress officials.

The subject of Patrick's replacement, however, fuelled speculations regarding AEW legend Jim Ross jumping ship to the Stamford-based promotion.

A user on X pointed out that Good Ol' JR has not renewed his contract with AEW yet, implying the prospect of Ross potentially returning to WWE and filling Kevin Patrick's spot in the SmackDown announce team.

The 72-year-old veteran originally signed with AEW in April 2019. Many seemed to approve of the idea of JR lending his voice to WWE's programming.

Jim Ross reveals his AEW contract will expire on February 14

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about his current deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion and revealed that it is set to run out on February 14, 2024.

Discussing his wish to provide commentary for former WCW World Champion Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024, Ross mentioned that he would need to confer with President Tony Khan on re-signing with the company before the pay-per-view on March 3.

"It seems to be that it just makes sense that the original two guys that called the very first Sting-Flair match if they were available and could still carry their share of their water, would be a good opportunity," Ross said. "I mentioned it to Tony Khan. He loved the idea. My problem is not that. My problem is my contract is up February 14th, which I've mentioned ad nauseam...that event is in March. So we gotta take care of some business and I'm sure that we will. I feel good about where I'm headed with Tony and AEW. I'd love to have something to announce before the 14th, if possible."

Ross further declared the commentary duo of himself and long-time colleague Tony Schiavone as the most logical choice of announcers for the Icon's final outing.

"We're still at the same place right," Ross said about his contract talks. "I gotta get there contractually to be able to pull that off. I'm not using it as a leverage ploy. It just seemed like it makes sense. I think the best booking is booking this logically and having JR and Schiavone call the match to me seems logical. So we'll see how it all works out. It's going to work out the way it's supposed to be and we'll see how it goes from there, but I'm happy with the way things are moving along." [H/T: Wrestling-News.net]

Sting and Darby Allin are set to face the Young Bucks at Revolution. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions returned to television for the first time since Full Gear 2023 in the Homecoming 2024 episode of Dynamite to confront the Sting and Allin after their victory over Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs.

How might Sting's retirement match against the Young Bucks end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

