  • "Don't threaten us," "Delete" - Fans are convinced WWE has teased Chris Jericho's massive return

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 27, 2025 01:21 GMT
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: WWE.com]
AEW star Chris Jericho could become a free agent in December this year as his contract is set to expire. However, it doesn't appear he'll sign a new deal with the company, as he's been on the sidelines for more than six months. As the contract expiry comes close, fans are convinced he may become part of WWE.

A recent report claimed that he might join the sports entertainment juggernaut for a retirement tour and Hall of Fame induction. Another report stated that, as the deal is nearing completion, many global promotions, including WWE, have shown interest in signing the former AEW World Champion.

Recently, WWE teased the arrival of a mystery star on social media. Fans have been speculating about who the wrestler could be. Gunther, Santos Escobar, Andrade, and several other names have been brought up in the conversation.

However, a fan believed that the mystery person could be Chris Jericho. While some fans liked the idea of the Demo God returning to WWE, many disliked it.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Matt Hardy says Chris Jericho will be a huge deal in WWE

Le Champion has achieved everything he could in the Jacksonville-based promotion and might be on his way out.

While speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the TNA star said that his debut in WWE will be a huge moment.

"Chris has always been really good at understanding when it’s time to go away or take time off and come back and recharge or refresh. And I feel like the time is right. I feel like if he came back to WWE, it’d be a huge moment, especially in a Royal Rumble, whatever, wherever that appearance would be, it would be massive," he said.

It remains to be seen where fans will see Chris next year.

