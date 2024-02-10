"Don’t worry brotha, Triple H will get you soon" - Fans react after AEW star shares a cryptic post amid current absence

An AEW star shared a ambiguous message amid his absence from AEW in the recent past. The star being discussed is Mike Santana.

Mike Satana is a former one half of the Proud and Powerful tag team, alongside Ortiz. The duo seperated in 2023 due to alleged personal differences.

Santana has been absent from the promotion since October. In his last appearance, he defeated his partner Ortiz in a No Disqualification match.

Recently, the former LAX star has been vocal about AEW under utilizing him.

The 33-year-old star took to Twitter and sent out another one-word obscure message, seemingly showcasing his unhappiness towards his booking.

"STORIES," Mike Santana shared.

Following the tweet, fans suggested that Mike could join WWE and some criticized AEW's booking

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below.

Ortiz reveals AEW didn't seperate Proud and Powerful

In 2023, Mike Santana and Ortiz decided to part ways and split their tag team. In October, the duo faced each other in a No Disqualification match which was won by Santana.

In a recent interview on The Shining Wizards Podcast, the 33-year-old star disclosed that the it wasn't the promotion's call to seperate them.

"Unfortunately, it wasn’t the company’s call to split us (Santana & Ortiz). Me and Santana just couldn’t get it together personally and he was just very adamant about not working with me anymore," Ortiz shared.

Ortiz also said that their were more matches to their story, but got cancelled.

"It was supposed to happen more than once. But just due to stuff out of our control, out of my control, it just never seemed to pan out," Ortiz insisted.

It will be interesting to see when the 33-year-old star might return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

