“Drew Galloway is ALL ELITE,” “Fire him” - WWE Universe in disbelief as Drew McIntyre gets spotted with top AEW star

An AEW star appeared with Drew McIntyre in a gym ahead of WrestleMania XL. The star being discussed is Brian Cage.

Brian has been one of the biggest names AEW has to offer. He debuted in the company in 2020. Booked strong in the start, he got lost in the shuffle just a few months in. He is currently part of the Mogul Embassy faction and occasionally wrestles in the promotion.

On the other hand, McIntyre has been involved in a generational run and will challenge Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Recently, the Scottish Warrior posted a clip on Twitter in which he is seen getting ready for his match at WrestleMania. In the clip, Cage can be seen helping out the latter.

"It’s #WrestleMania week and the beast has been let out the CAGE," Drew shared.

Fans went berserk after Drew got spotted with Brian, and many quickly assumed that the former WWE Champion was set to debut in AEW following his match at WrestleMania.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Eric Bischoff believes Drew McIntyre will not go to AEW

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff claims Drew McIntyre will not join the Jacksonville-based promotion and says speculation about the contract is "wasted air."

"The speculation about Drew not having signed his contract yet, ask yourself where is he going to go? Is he going to retire? If he's going to retire then yeah maybe he won't sign the contract. Where is he going to go? You think Drew McIntyre is going to go to AEW? [*whispers* 'No'] I think the whole conversation about his contract is just wasted air."

It remains to be seen if Drew can finally get his moment in front of the fans at WrestleMania XL.

