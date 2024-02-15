"Dude is AEW's Ryback" - Fans accuse top AEW star of being unsafe after he seemingly injures Jeff Hardy on Rampage

Jeff Hardy seemingly got hurt during this week's AEW Rampage taping. Fans on Twitter lashed out at Sammy Guevara for botching a move that led to Hardy's potential injury.

The latest episode of Rampage was taped at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, and will air on Friday. The fans who attended this week's Dynamite were treated to Jeff Hardy taking on Guevara in a No Disqualification match. After the bout, a video went viral on social media, where The Spanish God was seen executing a Shooting Star Press on The Charismatic Enigma.

Guevara apparently botched the maneuver and crash-landed on Hardy, with his knee awkwardly hitting his opponent's face. Wrestling Twitter wasn't pleased with the sequence and accused the former TNT Champion of being an unsafe pro wrestler.

You can check out some of the notable fan reactions below:

Some fans accused Guevara of disliking The Hardys, as he seemingly injured Matt Hardy in the past, too. Meanwhile, a Twitter user compared The Spanish God to former WWE Superstar Ryback.

Why did the Vince McMahon-led creative team cancel Jeff Hardy and Trish Stratus' romantic storyline in WWE?

In 2001, the Vince McMahon-led creative team booked Jeff Hardy in a romantic storyline with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. But the angle was abruptly dropped.

In an interview on the Something To Wrestle podcast a few years ago, Bruce Prichard revealed McMahon decided to scrap the angle as he felt the duo lacked chemistry:

“Jeff was uncomfortable with it. Trish was always game, man. She always had ideas. She would listen, and she would try pretty much anything. There wasn't a whole lot of chemistry there, and Vince looked at it and was like, 'Not feeling it, next, move on.' Nobody was going to buy that because there wasn't any chemistry. He [Vince McMahon] didn't feel it," Prichard said.

The Hall of Famer and The Charismatic Enigma's storyline didn't help their characters. However, both stars eventually became top names in the Stamford-based company. It will be interesting to see if they will share the screen again in the future.

