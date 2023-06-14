"Dude is a BEAST!" - Fans divided as released WWE star reportedly signs for AEW

Former WWE star E.J. Nduka has reportedly signed with AEW causing a divide among fans.

E.J. Nduka, who joined WWE in 2019, was released from his contract in May 2021 and found success in Major League Wrestling. After his contract with MLW expired in 2023, Nduka made appearances for AEW on their Dark and Dark: Elevation shows.

Reports of interest from WWE, as well as companies in Mexico and Japan, had circulated prior to Nduka's reported signing with AEW. The promotion wasted no time in expressing their interest and securing his services. Details of his contract with All Elite Wrestling are yet to be confirmed.

On Twitter, fans have expressed mixed reactions to the news. Some see it as a massive win for Tony Khan, applauding the promotion for securing such a talented individual. Others voiced concerns that Nduka might get lost in the shuffle.

With a growing roster of stars in AEW, some fans worry that Nduka's potential might not be fully realized or that he may struggle to find his place among the already-established talent.

Check out the reactions below:

GeekedOutWrestling @GeekedWrestling @WrestlingCovers Dude had one match in AEW 5 months ago. How? Why? Is he hurt? @WrestlingCovers Dude had one match in AEW 5 months ago. How? Why? Is he hurt?

DS @AvengedDDS_ @WrestlingCovers He'll be still signed and gone from TV in 2 months. And Im being generous on those 2 months @WrestlingCovers He'll be still signed and gone from TV in 2 months. And Im being generous on those 2 months

Pablo Escobar @419OKORO @WrestlingCovers Don’t know who this guy is but great how exciting because he’s not gonna get lost in the shuffle and off of tv two weeks after his debut @WrestlingCovers Don’t know who this guy is but great how exciting because he’s not gonna get lost in the shuffle and off of tv two weeks after his debut 👍

Only time will tell how Nduka's signing will impact AEW and the wrestling industry as a whole.

Former WWE star E.J. Nduka reveals his dream opponents

Former WWE star E.J. Nduka, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling has revealed his dream opponents in the wrestling industry.

Speaking on the Public Enemy Podcast's Behind Enemy Lines, Nduka expressed his admiration for current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, calling him his "number one" dream opponent.

“Number one, and this is recently, I would definitely like to go with Roman Reigns, no question. I think he’s one of the best storytellers in the game. I just like the energy he brings. He’s the dominant wrestler right now in our industry, and he’s just incredible. I’d like to share the ring with him. Number two is easily Ricochet. I think he’s the best in-ring performer of our time," Nduka said.

As Nduka embarks on this new chapter in AEW and strives to face his dream opponents, fans eagerly anticipate the potential matches and storylines that may unfold. It remains to be seen whether he will be a part of the new AEW Collision show, which will premiere on June 17.

What are your thoughts on E.J. Nduka signing with Tony Khan-led promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes