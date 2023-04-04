Dustin Rhodes reacts to 10-time World Champion's vicious assault on Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

AEW star Dustin Rhodes responded to the unexpected incident that happened on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Brock Lesnar turned his back on Cody Rhodes and brutally attacked him with steel steps and chairs, in addition to delivering several F5s.

The Beast Incarnate was supposed to be Cody Rhodes' tag team partner to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. However, things took a nasty turn when the 10-time WWE World Champion launched a brutal assault on Cody, leaving him defenseless.

The attack on Cody Rhodes by The Beast left fans in wrestling feeling stunned and incredulous. One of the people who spoke up about the incident was Dustin Rhodes, a wrestler in AEW and the brother of The American Nightmare.

Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter to express his displeasure over the attack, using an angry face and middle finger emojis.

Check out his tweet below:

The unexpected assault on Cody Rhodes by Brock Lesnar has led to questions about Lesnar's reasons behind his actions. The incident has left fans wondering how WWE will progress this storyline and what consequences Lesnar will face as a result of his actions.

Fans will be eagerly anticipating additional information and progress in the ongoing narrative.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar attacking Cody Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

