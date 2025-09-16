  • home icon
  • Dustin Rhodes reacts to heartbreaking update from WWE performer

Dustin Rhodes reacts to heartbreaking update from WWE performer

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 16, 2025 17:47 GMT
Dustin Rhodes [Image taken from Rhodes
Dustin Rhodes [Image taken from Rhodes' Instagram]

A WWE performer recently shared a heartbreaking update online, and now AEW star Dustin Rhodes has reacted to it.

Earlier this month, the wrestling world mourned the passing of independent wrestler Jaka, who died due to a heart attack. One of Jaka's close friends was former AEW star Mike Santana, who currently plies his trade for WWE's partner company TNA while also making sporadic appearances in NXT.

Today, Santana took to X to share a heartfelt tribute to Jaka and stated how hard it was for him to say goodbye to his brother.

"Today was one of the hardest days I’ve had to face in a long time. The day we said goodbye and put our brother to rest. All of this still doesn’t feel real. It feels like a sick dream that I wish I’d wake up from. Or just a bad joke he was playing on everyone. But the unfortunate reality is that it’s none of those things. I hope he saw all the love that was packed into that building for him. Family and friends coming together to not just share our grief, but share all the beautiful times we got to spend with him. The endless stories and laughs are what held all of us up. My heart and support will forever be with his family. And again, I’ll love and miss you forever, my brother. May God receive you into his arms and all his glory in heaven. Rest in Peace. Jonathan “Jaka” Echevarria, YEOW!"
The post drew out a reaction from currently inactive AEW star Dustin Rhodes, who replied with a heart emoji.

WWE recently made a reference to Dustin Rhodes

Before joining AEW in 2019, Dustin Rhodes was part of WWE, where he made his now-retired gimmick Goldust widely popular. Recently, the Stamford-based promotion referred to that character by posting a clip on its website that featured the top 25 taunts and emotes performed in the company over the years. The Natural got No.21 on that list for his taunt against Roddy Piper at WrestleMania XII.

You can check out the video here.

It remains to be seen when Dustin Rhodes returns to All Elite Wrestling.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

