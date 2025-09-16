Dustin Rhodes reacts to heartbreaking update from WWE performer

A WWE performer recently shared a heartbreaking update online, and now AEW star Dustin Rhodes has reacted to it.Earlier this month, the wrestling world mourned the passing of independent wrestler Jaka, who died due to a heart attack. One of Jaka's close friends was former AEW star Mike Santana, who currently plies his trade for WWE's partner company TNA while also making sporadic appearances in NXT. Today, Santana took to X to share a heartfelt tribute to Jaka and stated how hard it was for him to say goodbye to his brother.&quot;Today was one of the hardest days I’ve had to face in a long time. The day we said goodbye and put our brother to rest. All of this still doesn’t feel real. It feels like a sick dream that I wish I’d wake up from. Or just a bad joke he was playing on everyone. But the unfortunate reality is that it’s none of those things. I hope he saw all the love that was packed into that building for him. Family and friends coming together to not just share our grief, but share all the beautiful times we got to spend with him. The endless stories and laughs are what held all of us up. My heart and support will forever be with his family. And again, I’ll love and miss you forever, my brother. May God receive you into his arms and all his glory in heaven. Rest in Peace. Jonathan “Jaka” Echevarria, YEOW!&quot;The post drew out a reaction from currently inactive AEW star Dustin Rhodes, who replied with a heart emoji.WWE recently made a reference to Dustin RhodesBefore joining AEW in 2019, Dustin Rhodes was part of WWE, where he made his now-retired gimmick Goldust widely popular. Recently, the Stamford-based promotion referred to that character by posting a clip on its website that featured the top 25 taunts and emotes performed in the company over the years. The Natural got No.21 on that list for his taunt against Roddy Piper at WrestleMania XII. You can check out the video here.It remains to be seen when Dustin Rhodes returns to All Elite Wrestling.