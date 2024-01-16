Dustin Rhodes shuts down body shamers after multiple top stars get targetted: "Leave our AEW ladies alone"

AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes recently sent a message to the body shamers who have made some distasteful comments about female wrestlers of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former Intercontinental Champion has been very active on social media in responding to the critics. Former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose was recently body-shamed. However, Dustin Rhodes tweeted in support of The Native Beast, shutting down the haters in the process. The recently signed Deonna Purrazzo was also a victim of the ongoing body shaming.

On Twitter, The Natural sent out a tweet in support of the women in All Elite Wrestling.

"Leave our @aew ladies alone!!! Stop body shaming, you stupid mother f*ck*rs."

Dustin Rhodes is one of the most respected wrestlers in the business. The veteran is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling, where he performs in the squared circle as well as helps out young talent.

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes wants to be better than Dusty and Dustin Rhodes

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes, who is currently signed to WWE, revealed his way of honoring his father, Dusty, and brother, Dustin Rhodes, to become even better.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN Radio, The American Nightmare revealed that he wants to do more than his father Dusty and brother Dustin Rhodes did in the business.

"When it comes to second or third-generation wrestlers, honesty this trickles down to any athlete, that your parent came before you and did something great. It’s a thing you don’t always say is, ‘Yeah, I want to honor them. I want to honor my mom or my dad,’ but also, you want to be better than they were, and not in a negative way. You want to take it a step further. For me, winning the Royal Rumble you mentioned, my dad passed away in 2015, and it’s so unique that he’s not able to really see it, but I feel like he’s still here with me," said Rhodes. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Rhodes further stated that he wants to be better than Dusty and Dustin:

"And just, my way of honoring them is trying to be better than both dad and brother, and that’s certainly a struggle because they laid a great path."

Cody Rhodes' goal after returning to the WWE has been to win the World Title. The American Nightmare came close to achieving that goal last year at WrestleMania. However, Rhodes will look to repeat history and win the Royal Rumble for the second time in a row and main-event WrestleMania.

