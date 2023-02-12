Dutch Mantell agrees with Seth Rollins amid ongoing saga with AEW star, says he causes "disharmony"

Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently shared his honest thoughts about CM Punk. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell agreed with Rollins and shared his opinion about the Straight Edge Savior.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman at the WWE 2K23 Royal Rumble hands-on event, The Visionary was asked about the potential return of CM Punk to the Stamford-based promotion.

Rollins responded by calling Punk 'a cancer' and wanted the former AEW World Champion to be far away from him. He also mentioned that he never wanted to see him again.

"Oh Philly Phil, stay away. Stay away you cancer. Get away from me forever. Yeah no I don’t like Phil, he’s a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Everyone in the room is like ‘oh no, did he say that?’ Yeah, no he’s a jerk. We figured that out over there, we knew it over here, I don’t want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye, see you later!”

During the latest episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran agreed with Seth Rollins' comments to an extent. He believes that CM Punk is more often the one who creates a problem in the locker room rather than being the one to solve it.

“I’m gonna kinda have to go with Rollins there that he causes… I don’t know if he’s a cancer or not, but I won’t go that far. But I will say he probably causes more disharmony than he causes togetherness and that in itself creates a lot of problems,” Dutch Mantell said. (03:57 - 04:15)

Seth Rollins claims it hurts him to talk ill about CM Punk

The Visionary was a guest on Fox Sports Radio. During the interview, Rollins was asked about calling Punk 'a cancer'. To which he replied by stating that the two-time AEW World Champion had done so much to elevate his career, and it was hard for him to say anything negative about CM Punk.

"Here’s the thing that I will say one thing about Punk and end it on a positive note with him: that guy has given my career so much that it pains me to have to say bad things about him because he helped me out, he really did. He’s been a good guy to me for a lot of my career but for whatever reason, the past, maybe, six-seven years, he’s in a different headspace and we’re not on the same page," Seth Rollins said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Following Seth Rollins' recent comments about the Second City Saint, the wrestling world was convinced that this would lead to a dream match between the two at WrestleMania.

