Edge, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, or CM Punk? Fans opine on who has been AEW's biggest signing to date

AEW has been signing up some of the biggest names in the industry since its inception. The roster has incredible talent on board, something that Khan intends to make use of to its fullest potential. While Khan has masterminded some coups in the world of wrestling, fans are now up for discussing the biggest and most money-making moves made by the Jacksonville-based company.

Over the years, Khan has signed, among many others, CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Byan Danielson, and Edge, whose real name is Adam Copeland. All four are known for their hard work in the ring, star power, and decades of valuable experience in the business. So, when a poll on social media asked who among the quartet was the best signing, fans chimed in.

While many were talking about the four, there were others who were also saying that the likes of Jericho, arguably the first major AEW signing, cannot be ignored.

Edge is the newest big name to join AEW

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, is the newest big name to join the roster. When his WWE contract expired recently, there was talk about a possible retirement - a discussion that ended when he made his debut at WrestleDream.

CM Punk was the most controversial exit, and Jon Moxley has proven himself to be a stellar character and a standard bearer for AEW. Jericho is up to his usual antics of putting up incredible shows for the audience and was one of the first 'names' to sign up with AEW.

With the Rated R Superstar now making inroads into the Jacksonville-based company, the roster is more stacked than ever. It remains to be seen how Tony Khan makes use of these big names. Copeland, for his part, has already agreed to play a bigger role in the locker room and try to fill the gap created by Punk's exit.

What do you think? Who is the most valuable AEW signing in its history? Tell us in the comments section below.

