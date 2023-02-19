The wrestling world reacted to Edge and Beth Phoenix using top AEW stars' finishing move at WWE Elimination Chamber. They are none other than multi-time tag team champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, FTR.

The latest chapter of The Rated-R Superstar's feud against The Judgment Day took place at tonight's premium live event. He teamed up with The Glamazon to face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match.

After a back-and-forth encounter, a few botches, and some shenanigans, the WWE Hall of Famers managed to defeat their long-time rivals. However, what surprised the fans most was them using FTR's finisher, Shatter Machine, to pick up the victory.

There has been massive speculation about Harwood and Wheeler rejoining WWE after their AEW contract expires. The Twitterati erupted as soon as their finishing move came into play at Elimination Chamber, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

mistress netheran @justamark6 @BackupHangman FTR helped edge on his return and Beth and him been training with them recently @BackupHangman FTR helped edge on his return and Beth and him been training with them recently

Jeff @Jome253 @SeanRossSapp Shatter Machine!? A Revival tease was my immediate thought. @SeanRossSapp Shatter Machine!? A Revival tease was my immediate thought.

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Edge and Beth Phoenix after their massive victory on the Road to WrestleMania. Also, it remains to be seen if FTR will make the jump from AEW later this year.

