"Edge out here recruiting" - Twitter explodes to WWE legends winning grudge match with AEW stars' finisher at Elimination Chamber

By Kaushik Das
Modified Feb 19, 2023 09:44 IST
WWE Hall of Famer
WWE Hall of Famer 'The Rated-R Superstar' Edge.

The wrestling world reacted to Edge and Beth Phoenix using top AEW stars' finishing move at WWE Elimination Chamber. They are none other than multi-time tag team champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, FTR.

The latest chapter of The Rated-R Superstar's feud against The Judgment Day took place at tonight's premium live event. He teamed up with The Glamazon to face Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match.

After a back-and-forth encounter, a few botches, and some shenanigans, the WWE Hall of Famers managed to defeat their long-time rivals. However, what surprised the fans most was them using FTR's finisher, Shatter Machine, to pick up the victory.

There has been massive speculation about Harwood and Wheeler rejoining WWE after their AEW contract expires. The Twitterati erupted as soon as their finishing move came into play at Elimination Chamber, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

@BackupHangman Edge out here recruiting
@BackupHangman Mann I was shocked
@BackupHangman My jaw dropped. Lmao
@BackupHangman FTR helped edge on his return and Beth and him been training with them recently
@SeanRossSapp I popped HARD for that shatter machine
@SeanRossSapp Curious considering the rumors
@SeanRossSapp FTR coming back to WWE confirmed
@SeanRossSapp Shatter Machine!? A Revival tease was my immediate thought.
@SeanRossSapp FTR to wwe confirmed imo
@SeanRossSapp That's that confirmed then!

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Edge and Beth Phoenix after their massive victory on the Road to WrestleMania. Also, it remains to be seen if FTR will make the jump from AEW later this year.

Who do you think The Rated-R Superstar should feud with at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

