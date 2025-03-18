  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "Either Vince, John Laurinaitis, or Hunter" "Stop crying" - Fans react after AEW's MVP makes explosive comment about WWE executive

"Either Vince, John Laurinaitis, or Hunter" "Stop crying" - Fans react after AEW's MVP makes explosive comment about WWE executive

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Mar 18, 2025 17:36 GMT
MVP is The Hurt Syndicate
MVP is The Hurt Syndicate's manager. (Image via AEW YouTube)

MVP is currently signed to AEW and is the manager of The Hurt Syndicate faction, with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Lashley and Benjamin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Ad

Before signing with All Elite Wrestling, the Hurt Syndicate was signed to WWE. Under the Stamford-based company's banner, they were known as the Hurt Business. The group was one of the most dominant and popular factions in the promotion but eventually split.

MVP was unhappy with World Wrestling Entertainment for dropping the Hurt Business storyline. According to him, the faction had immense potential and he was willing to slap a particular WWE executive for ending the group prematurely. While the former WWE star did not reveal who he was talking about, fans speculated several names from John Laurinaitis to Triple H.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Fans react to MVP&#039;s frustration with a WWE executive. (Image via Fightful and Sportskeeda Wrestling X)
Fans react to MVP's frustration with a WWE executive. (Image via Fightful and Sportskeeda Wrestling X)

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Fans react to MVP&#039;s frustration with a WWE executive. (Image via Fightful and Sportskeeda Wrestling X)
Fans react to MVP's frustration with a WWE executive. (Image via Fightful and Sportskeeda Wrestling X)

MVP has offered former AEW World Champion MJF an opportunity to join the Hurt Syndicate

On last week's Dynamite, MVP showed up while MJF was delivering a promo. During their exchange, the former WWE United States Champion offered the Salt of the Earth his business card and asked him to join his faction.

Ad
"I was able to help you once a long time ago and just perhaps I may be able to help you again. Where MVP and the Hurt Syndicate go, championships go as well. This business card is a golden ticket. Maybe it’s time for you and me to talk some business," said MVP. (H/T AEW's official website)
Ad

youtube-cover

MVP is a two-time WWE United States Champion and won the WWE Tag Team Championship once as well.

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी