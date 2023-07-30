"Did Elon Musk write this storyline for AEW?" - Fans lose their minds as another AEW World Title reappears

CM Punk recently revealed the AEW World Championship that he never lost. Punk claims to be the "Real World Champion," and fans on the internet are losing their minds.

On the most recent episode of AEW Collison, CM Punk showed up in Hartford, Connecticut, to have a chat with Tony Schiavone regarding his consecutive losses at the hands of Ricky Starks from the past two weeks. Furthermore, he was also asked about what's in the bag he has been carrying ever since his return.

Eventually, The Voice of the Voiceless finally decided to reveal what was in his bag the whole time. Punk surprised the fans by revealing the AEW World Championship belt which he won last year but technically never lost. He also called himself the "Real World Champion."

Furthermore, the self-proclaimed Best in the World also spray painted the title belt and wrote an "X" on it. Punk claimed that the "X" is his symbol ever since he became The Straight Edge Superstar in 1997. Fans were understandably shocked as there are two World Champions in the All Elite promotion at this moment.

Meanwhile, the Internet Wrestling Community interpreted the revelation in all kinds of ways and went on to compare the claims made by Punk with several previous storylines featuring two World Champions. Some even called back to NWO and Hulk Hogan for the use of spray paint:

Foxspo @Foxspo1 @AEW @CMPunk CM Punk just went Hollywood Hogan with the hearing Hogan taunt and then spray painting the AEW Title.

Harbinger @Harbinger_CR @AEW @CMPunk Elon Musk vs CM Punk at All In confirmed.

CM Punk is set to defend the "Real" AEW World Championship next week on Collision

After revealing the title belt and spray painting it with an "X," CM Punk was interrupted by Ricky Starks. Ricky claimed to be first in line for a shot at the "Real" World Title as he beat Punk in the Owen Hart tournament finals.

Eventually, Punk provided him the opportunity at his title, and the match was made official for Collision next week. However, he had a doubt that Starks might cheat his way to victory again like the past two weeks.

So to ensure that doesn't happen this time, The Voice of the Voiceless announced a special guest referee for the title match next Saturday. The guest official was revealed to be the legendary Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, whom CM Punk has known for a long time.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Greenville, SC

#AEWCollision

Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT



Special Outside Official:

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat



@CMPunk vs @starkmanjones



Next Saturday, CM Punk defends what he's dubbed The Real World Championship vs. 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner Ricky Starks! Next Saturday, 8/5Greenville, SCLive on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CTSpecial Outside Official:Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat@CMPunk vs @starkmanjonesNext Saturday, CM Punk defends what he's dubbed The Real World Championship vs. 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner Ricky Starks! pic.twitter.com/3e7Y4WELrF

Next week's Collision is set to be a blockbuster show due to the title match announced featuring a WWE Hall of Famer as the guest referee. It remains to be seen how things play out and who walks out the champion next week.