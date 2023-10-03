"Embarrassing" - WWE Universe caught Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) burying AEW while sitting next to Tony Khan; clip goes viral

Former WWE Superstar Edge, now known by his real name Adam Copeland, broke the internet when he made his AEW debut at WrestleDream. The Rated-R Superstar prevented his former tag team partner, Christian, from beating down Sting and Darby Allin.

After the show, Adam was with Tony Khan for the media scrum when he said that being in AEW reminded him of being in the Indies. WWE fans caught on to those comments and made fun of AEW.

"Embarrassing," one fan wrote.

Copeland did not mean that with his comments, but the fans had a field day on social media.

Beth Phoenix reveals hilarious note left by Edge before AEW debut

Edge shocked the entire wrestling world when he made his AEW debut. Not only the fans, but it looks like he also surprised his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

After Adam's appearance at WrestleDream, The Glamazon took to Twitter and showed the world the message that her husband left before he left for AEW.

The note reads, "Heading to walk the dog be back in a few."

Even though he is known as the Rated-R Superstar, Copeland has not lost his sense of humor. He will want to use this same wit as he tries to make a name for himself in his new home, AEW.

