“End of an era,” “Goodbye legend” - Fans get emotional as top AEW star bids farewell to major promotion

An AEW star waved goodbye to a huge promotion following his last match. The star being discussed is Will Ospreay, who has left New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

At the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view, Tony Khan announced signing Ospreay to AEW in a multi-year contract once his NJPW contract expired in early 2024.

Last week, Ospreay fought in his last NJPW match. The steel cage bout saw Bullet Club War Dogs defeat Will Ospreay's team in a mesmerizing match. Following the match, The Assassin got emotional and bid farewell.

Recently, Will Ospreay took to Twitter to thank the Japan-based promotion with a heartfelt message.

"Thank you New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’m really going to miss you guys. I love you all so much." Will Ospreay said.

Expand Tweet

Fans were heartbroken to see the star's message and wished him the best for his journey at the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Take a look at some of the reactions below :

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Claudio Castagnoli shared his thoughts on Will Ospreay joining AEW

Claudio Castagnoli is a member of the Blackpool Combat Club along with Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, Claudio praised the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion for his skills.

“If you want to grow as a performer, you have to take that leap of faith. You have to face new challenges. He didn’t have to ask me. He figured it out himself. That’s why he’s coming to AEW. That’s just the person and the performer he is. I don’t know him that well, but he looks for new challenges. Every match, he wants to be better. He wants to impress people. He wants to give them something to remember and that’s why he figured his next step is coming to AEW," Claudio Castagnoli said.

It will be interesting to see how things work for the Assassin at the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Who do you think should face Will Ospreay in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE