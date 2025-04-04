"End our suffering," "I'm begging" - Fans react after AEW President Tony Khan makes a huge announcement on Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is set to compete at Dynasty. Tony Khan has made a huge announcement regarding this match.

After missing over a year of action, Bandido returned to the ring and had his eyes set on Chris Jericho and his ROH World Championship. The two men squared off in a title match on the 19th February episode of Collision, and Jericho emerged victorious. However, Bandido was still not done with Jericho and continued to pursue the ROH World Title.

Jericho made his feud personal when he attacked Gravity and stole his mask. Bandido was able to retrieve Gravity's mask on a recent episode of Collision. As a result, the former WWE star issued a title vs. mask challenge to Bandido for AEW Dynasty 2025.

Tony Khan recently announced on social media that Bandido accepted the challenge, making the match official for Dynasty 2025:

"This Sunday, April 6 Philadelphia, PA #AEWDynasty ppv ROH World Title vs Mask @IAmJericho vs @bandidowrestler Bandido has accepted the challenge and he will risk his mask vs the title of his vicious rival, the ROH World Champion Chris Jericho at AEW Dynasty on ppv THIS SUNDAY!"

Fans have since taken to social media to react to this announcement from the AEW boss. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (source: Tony Khan's X account).

EC3 comes to Chris Jericho's defense

Chris Jericho is widely considered a legend in the world of professional wrestling. He has been around for a long time and manages to stay relevant. However, there have been claims that the former WWE star is against pushing or putting over young talent in recent years.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 came to the defense of Chris Jericho by calling him one of the GOATs of professional wrestling. He also noted that Jericho will always be over:

"He's in the running for one of the GOATs I would say in multiple different eras. Like, he’s such a pro, it’s not gonna bother him. If it did, he would never show it. He knows how to be unemotional, how to approach it from a business. He’s probably having fun with it and if you hear thousands of people chanting something in your direction, whether it’s negative because you’re a ‘pro wrestling bad guy,’ remember, or positive, you walk to the back saying ‘I know what I’m doing,’ and that’s being over. MF is over for sure and he always will be over," said the former WWE star. [From 3:04 to 3:50]

It will be interesting to see if Jericho will be able to successfully defend his title at AEW Dynasty 2025.

