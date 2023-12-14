Enzo Amore reacts to being name-dropped on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega defeated The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) at the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view to win an opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. The titles are currently held by Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

After the match, the Tag Team Champions attacked Chris Jericho backstage and injured him. Kenny Omega suffered a similar fate on the recent edition of Collision as Big Bill attacked him after his match against Ethan Page.

On AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega called out the Tag Team Champions for their actions and challenged them to defend their titles at World's End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023.

During the segment, the two teams took shots at each other, and Chris Jericho name-dropped Enzo Amore, who was a tag team partner of Big Bill (FKA Big Cass) during his tenure in WWE. Enzo took notice of the incident and responded to Matt Hardy's post on social media:

"MUMBLE LOUDER," wrote Enzo.

Here is the post:

Expand Tweet

Enzo Amore is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and was fired by the Stamford based in January 2018.

AEW star Chris Jericho was allowed to call Vince McMahon only after he impressed him in a WWE feud

During a recent interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Jericho talked about his rivalry with Shawn Michaels in 2008 and Vince McMahon's reaction to his performance:

"When we did the Shawn Michaels feud, and I became the suit and tie guy Jericho, that's when I think I finally reached my potential that he [Vince McMahon] saw in me, and always could not figure out why the f*** I was not getting it. The Shawn Michaels feud was when I could actually sit down with Vince, and call Vince and talk to him about stuff. Once again, if he wants me to do something, with Vince, if he gives you something to do and you don't like it, you'd better have an alternative," Jericho said. [H/T:[WrestlingInc.]

Ethan Page comments after losing to Kenny Omega on AEW Collision. Read the full story here.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.