“Epic failure,”“FIRE TONY” - Fans disappointed after learning the viewership for AEW Dynamite this week

The January 10, 2024, special "Homecoming" edition of AEW Dynamite took place at Daily's Place, Jacksonville, Florida.

The show was star-stacked, with huge matches lined up. The episode also featured the first appearance of Samoa Joe since winning the AEW World Championship at Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View.

The main event of the show saw Sting and Darby Allin defeat Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Tornado Tag Team Match. After the match, The Young Bucks made their return to AEW.

There was also a massive eight-man as well as an eight-woman tag team match scheduled that saw the participants paying homage to the late Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper.

As reported by Wrestlenomics, Dynamite drew an average audience of 797,000, and it was rated 0.29 among the 18-49 demographics.

This week's viewership was down from last week, as it drew 801,000 viewers.

Dutch Mantell believes AEW signing Mercedes Mone would be a financial suicide

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, has been the talk of the town for months now as she is currently one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling industry. Reports have suggested that the former WWE Superstar is known to be in talks with both AEW and the Stamford-based promotion recently.

While speaking on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell talked about how signing Mercedes with a massive deal was not worth it.

"I don't think she (Mercedes Mone) is worth as much money as she thinks she is because her opponents... how many opponents can she possibly have? She cannot work with all of the girls because the net worth of each girl according to that girl's worth, and do they match up? AEW, I think to even come close to what she is wanting. I think they are committing financial suicide, too. I don't think she is worth that much money," Dutch Mantell said.

In the upcoming edition of Dynamite, Hook will challenge Samoa Joe for his AEW World Championship.

