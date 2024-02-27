Eric Bischoff reacts to Triple H's close friend refusing to attend Sting's final match: "There’s more to it than that"

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about a WWE name not being able to attend Sting's upcoming final match at AEW Revolution.

The Icon will defend his AEW Tag Team title with Darby Allin against Nicholas and Mathew Jackson at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event. The tag-team affair will be Sting's retirement match, and many legends, including Ric Flair, will be in attendance. However, Kevin Nash recently revealed he wouldn't be able to make it to the PPV due to his positioning within the WWE.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff claimed that Kevin Nash doesn't want to be a distraction, which could be the main reason behind the latter not appearing at AEW Revolution.

“I think there’s more to it than that. I said to you that if I hadn’t just got off a week’s travel, I would want to go and be a part of it. I would go in disguise for no other reason than [sic] I wouldn’t want to be a distraction, and I bet that’s part of it for Kevin. I know Kevin pretty well. Kevin is a good friend. He can be a real stubborn, grumpy, moody, and tough individual to do business with sometimes, but he's a good friend. He's a loyal friend. I don't know. I'm not Kevin. I didn't hear his comments. I'm just reacting to what I've read and heard you just say. I think there's more to it, and I think the fact that Kevin doesn't really want to go there and be a distraction on Sting's night. He may not have said it, but I would imagine it's part of it as well. I understand that part, especially when you're Kevin Nash. It's not like he's gonna be able to sneak in. Is he gonna put on a wig and hide? I don't think so. Sometimes Kevin, depending on the mood he's in, he'll say something that I was [sic] like, 'Wow, that's kind of crazy!' but I would imagine a big part of it is [that] he just doesn't want to be a distraction,'' said Bischoff. [H/T:WrestlingNews]

Eric Bischoff doesn't want to sit down for two hours of AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff often shares his honest opinions on AEW. Speaking on Strictly Business, the former RAW GM revealed he doesn't watch All Elite shows every week and had some interesting comments further. He said:

"Do I watch the show the show every week? F**k no! I'd rather chew off my arm than sit down for two hours of AEW; it's that bad creatively for me. But I do drop in; I do follow certain aspects of AEW that either I'm interested in or I want to better understand for the purposes of doing this show, for example." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Eric Bischoff is not the only one who has an issue with AEW Creative. Jim Cornette, Booker T., and many others have stated their fair share of problems with the company's product.

