Even signing legendary 27-year WWE veteran didn't stop current AEW champion from eclipsing him, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

A legendary wrestling journalist believes that an AEW champion was overshadowing a WWE Hall of Famer signed by Tony Khan simply by his immense talent.

While Adam Copeland's, formerly known as Edge, entry in the Jacksonville-based promotion was expected to be the best thing about the company, Christian Cage's rise to power has seemingly eclipsed the WWE Hall of Famer's arrival in AEW. Christian has managed to generate an unforeseen level of heat by playing one of the most despicable heels in the Jacksonville-based promotion's history.

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter showered praise on Christian Cage, claiming that he was even better than Copeland at this point.

"He (Christian Cage) has eclipsed Adam Copeland at this point in terms of that heat power. I am not talking about babyface, heel or anything. But I thought when Adam Copeland was gonna be in there, it was gonna be like his best work and it would kind of eclipse Christian Cage, but Christian Cage is just knocking it out of the park," Bill Apter said. [24:08 - 24:31]

As of now, only time will tell what Captain Charisma plans to do next in AEW.

