"Even the wrestlers didn’t want to show up to Dynamite" - Fans react as AEW is caught recycling old Christian Cage footage

Nothing can escape the eyes of hardcore wrestling fans. Recently they caught AEW recycling old footage of Christian Cage. After the revelation, wrestling fans gathered on social media to lambast the Tony Khan-led promotion.

At All Out 2023, Cage helped Luchasaurus retain the TNT Championship against Darby Allin (who had Nick Wayne in his corner). Before the match, Cage was featured in several promos in the build-up to the pay-per-view.

AEW used one of the old clips from Cage’s Collision promo and recycled it during the recent edition of Dynamite. On the January 24 episode of Dynamite, they played the old clip after Christian's rival Adam Copeland won his match. It was shown that he was backstage, keeping his eyes on Copland. But in reality, he was never there, let alone in the building.

Adam Copeland is not done with Christian Cage and the TNT Championship

In this week’s edition of Dynamite, Adam Copeland faced Japanese legend Minoru Suzuki as part of his open challenge. Christian Cage outsmarted Copeland at the AEW Worlds End PPV, costing the latter the TNT Championship. The defeat consigned Adam to the back of the line as far as the next title opportunity is concerned.

To prove himself worthy of a title shot again, the former WWE Champion laid out an open challenge to the entire roster. Minoru Suzuki was one of the wrestlers who accepted his open challenge and faced him on Dynamite this week. However, despite all the valiant efforts, Moniru couldn’t beat the WWE Hall of Famer.

After Adam Copeland secured the victory, AEW played a backstage clip of Christian Cage being unhappy with his rival’s victory. But upon the latest revelation, now we know that Cage was never there.

What was your reaction to AEW recycling old Christian Cage footage? Tell us in the comments below.