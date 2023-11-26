"Everybody won except AEW fans,""WE LOVE YOU TRIPLE H" - Fans erupt after CM Punk's and WWE legend's return at Survivor Series

Earlier tonight at Survivor Series WarGames, one of the biggest returns in WWE history occurred. The arrival of CM Punk for the first time in almost ten years had just happened. Just moments before, the fans were elated by the highly-anticipated return of Randy Orton as well.

After his release from AEW, it had been teased for months that Punk would be making his return to WWE. This would be his first step back there after his abrupt departure in 2014. The Apex Predator, on the other hand, was the fifth man in the Men's WarGames Match, which was the main event of the show. This was his first match after a year-and-a-half hiatus due to a back injury.

During the main event, Randy Orton made a last-minute arrival to help his teammates put away The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. He even gave the fans what they wanted, hitting his infamous RKO on JD McDonagh. After they celebrated their win, it was CM Punk's turn to make a grand entrance as he came out to greet the Chicago crowd before the event went off the air.

The fans could not contain their excitement for CM Punk and Randy Orton's returns. They thanked WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H for making this possible, as many have quoted this premium live event as one of the best in recent history. What seemed like speculations for many became a reality in the latter hour of this show.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans' reactions to the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton tonight.

Another beloved WWE Superstar made his return apart from CM Punk and Randy Orton tonight

Before Randy Orton and CM Punk's blockbuster returns ended tonight's Survivor Series Premium Live Event, one more surprise return occurred during a segment in between the matches. This featured the return of the beloved WWE Superstar, R-Truth, in a segment with the Alpha Academy and Pretty Deadly.

The fan favorite was seen intervening in an argument between Otis and Pretty Deadly over what Ruffles were called.

The segment not only featured R-Truth's return but was a nice, subtle way of advertising one of the big sponsors of tonight's premium live event.

What was your favorite return of the night? Let us know in the comments section below.

